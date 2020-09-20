John Henry Fulmer, III Lebanon, SC - John Henry Fulmer, III, 73, of the Lebanon Community in Ridgeville, SC, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. JAMES A DYAL FUNERAL HOME REQUIRES FACIAL COVERINGS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING. Family and friends are invited to attend John's Graveside service on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11 o'clock at Cypress United Methodist Church Cemetery, 256 Myers Mayo Road, Cypress Campground Road, Ridgeville. John was born December 17, 1946 in Aiken, SC, son of the late John Henry Fulmer, II and Margree Lucas Fulmer Love. John grew up in Graniteville, SC, where he spent his summers as a lifeguard at the civic center, ran a morning paper route, and was a high school football star for The Rocks. After graduating from high school, John attended Clemson University, where he received his BS degree in Recreation and Parks Administration and was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was also in the Corps of Cadets in the Army ROTC "Fightin Tiger Battalion". Upon graduation, he was commissioned and went on to complete the Field Artillery Officers Basic Course at Ft. Sill, OK. John would later receive his Master of Education from the Citadel. John served in education for thirty-seven years, thirty-three of those being at Goose Creek High School. He began his career at GCHS in 1973 as a football coach and transitioned to administration in 1988, first as assistant principal and then as principal of Goose Creek High School until his retirement in 2007. In 2006, the Berkeley County School District honored him by naming the football field at Charles B. Gibson stadium, the John Fulmer Field. He was always the number one Gator fan. Through his tenure at GCHS, John positively impacted the lives of countless students, teachers, and staff members. John enjoyed hunting and fishing, being PawPaw to his grandchildren, spending time with his friends and family, listening to beach music, sitting on the front porch, being outdoors with his dogs, and pulling for the Clemson Tigers! Survivors, including his wife, Robbie, are two daughters: Robin F. Gehlken (Donald) of Summerville and Sally F. Faye (Brian) of Woodbine, MD, two grandchildren: Grady A. Faye and Maggie F. Faye of Woodbine, MD; siblings: Cindy Love McNeely (John) of Lexington, SC and Howie Love (Lucy) of North, SC and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his step-father: Wendell Love. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 887 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or Cypress United Methodist Church, c/o Susie Hilton, 192 School House Road, Dorchester, SC 29437.
