John Henry Ladson, Sr. JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mr. John Henry Ladson, Sr. will celebrate his life at a Graveside Service on Friday September 25, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. James Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held Thursday from 4-6pm at the mortuary. Due to COVID-19, Facial Mask is required at visitation and Graveside Service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Pasley's Mortuary
SEP
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. James Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 571-2300
