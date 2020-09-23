John Henry Ladson, Sr. JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mr. John Henry Ladson, Sr. will celebrate his life at a Graveside Service on Friday September 25, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. James Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held Thursday from 4-6pm at the mortuary. Due to COVID-19, Facial Mask is required at visitation and Graveside Service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
