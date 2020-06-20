John Henry Nesbitt Adams Run, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. John Henry Nesbitt are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Monday, June 22, 2020 at Sarah King Cemetery, Old Jacksonboro Road, Adams Run, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Nesbitt is survived by his mother, Evelyn Frasier Nesbitt; siblings, Rose Marie Anderson (Ned), Helen Simmons (Sam), Jessie Nesbitt, Jr., Benjamin J. Nesbitt (Beverly), Willa Goff (Alex), Nathan Nesbitt (Cynthia), Franklin Nesbitt (Daniela), Raymond Nesbitt and James Nesbitt (Psalmlara); aunts and uncles, Benjamin Jenkins (Isabella), Joseph Jenkins (Louise), Eugene Coutrier, Betty Frazier, Bobby Frazier, Lawrence Frazier (Cynthia); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, we ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.