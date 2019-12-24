|
John Henry Poole CHARLESTON - Mr. John Henry Poole, 71, of Charleston, South Carolina and husband of Mrs. Mamie Johnson Poole passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. He is also survived by his loving children: Reverend Angela S. Hudson (Dwight), Cassandra A. Poole, Stephanie Poole Washington and Jamel Renee Poole; grandchildren: Ver'Shaughnessy Washington, Kaylin Childress, Stephfan Poole-Washington, John Florence, Simone Geathers and Preston Poole; great-grandchildren: Qui'Shaun, Kylie, Remington and Sevyn; sister, Melvina Poole and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joe and Louise Jones Poole; sister, Dollie Naomi Jones; brothers, Delbert Jones, Sr. and his twin brother Jimmy Poole. The family will be receiving friends at 163 President St., Charleston, SC 29403. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PAL- METTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OF- FICE: 843.727.1230 - FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 25, 2019