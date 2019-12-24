Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
Resources
More Obituaries for John Poole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henry Poole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Henry Poole Obituary
John Henry Poole CHARLESTON - Mr. John Henry Poole, 71, of Charleston, South Carolina and husband of Mrs. Mamie Johnson Poole passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. He is also survived by his loving children: Reverend Angela S. Hudson (Dwight), Cassandra A. Poole, Stephanie Poole Washington and Jamel Renee Poole; grandchildren: Ver'Shaughnessy Washington, Kaylin Childress, Stephfan Poole-Washington, John Florence, Simone Geathers and Preston Poole; great-grandchildren: Qui'Shaun, Kylie, Remington and Sevyn; sister, Melvina Poole and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joe and Louise Jones Poole; sister, Dollie Naomi Jones; brothers, Delbert Jones, Sr. and his twin brother Jimmy Poole. The family will be receiving friends at 163 President St., Charleston, SC 29403. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PAL- METTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OF- FICE: 843.727.1230 - FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -