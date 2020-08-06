John Henry Porter, Sr. HOLLYWOOD, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. John Henry Porter, Sr. are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Luke AME Church Cemetery, Mizzell Road, Hollywood, SC. Viewing will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, August 7, 2020 at the mortuary. Mr. Porter leaves to cherish memories: his children, Ray A. Porter (Tabitha), John W. Porter (Holly), Debra P. Gardner (John), Etta P. Sanders (the late Curtis) and Shonta Porter (Monty); grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
