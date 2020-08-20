John Henry Richards Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. John Henry Richards are invited to attend his Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Live Oak Cemetery, Walterboro, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. John leaves to cherish his memories: his daughters, April Richards and Angel Nelson; son, John Varn; brother, Prince Richards (Carolyn); sister, Shirley Ann Hampelton (Mark); grandchildren, Keevin, Leah and Monte; sisters-in-law, Elinor Coaxum and Natalie Holmes; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
