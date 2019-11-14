|
117 Paul Street Historic District
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Bethel United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Bethel United Methodist Church
John J. Boone ROUND O - Mr. John J. "Jack" Boone, husband of Josephine Anne "JoAnne" Ellerbe Boone, died Tuesday evening, November 12, 2019 at The Village at Summerville. He was 93. Mr. Boone was born December 7, 1925 in Ellicott City, Maryland, a son of the late John and Mary O'Donnell Boone. After graduating high school, he entered Loyola College, but his education was interrupted when the United States entered WWII. Following boot camp and Army Infantry training at Camp Croft, SC, he was sent to Europe where he participated in the Battle of the Bulge as an infantry light mortar crewman in Company I of the 319th infantry, 80th Division. He was awarded the Bronze Star as well as several other medals and commendations. He honorably served his country for two years. After returning stateside, he continued his education and graduated from Loyola with his BS Degree. John was a gifted athlete, and during this time he participated in semi-professional baseball as a member of the Ellicott City Rams. After graduation, John became a Chemist for EXXON Chemical Company, making fabrics and geo-textiles. He moved to South Carolina with his family and worked in Summerville at the EXXON Chemical Plant. He built a home in Round O and after his first wife died, he married Jo Anne and her three children, adding to his own four children. He retired after 34 years of service, and became involved in community volunteer work which included: American Legion Post 93 (Commander, Adjutant, and Chairman of Youth Programs), Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12102, Colleton County Veterans Council (officer), Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society, IRS Volunteer Tax Preparer, Ambassador for People to People International (China, South America, and Egypt). John loved spending time outdoors gardening and maintaining his yard, and was a wonderful square dancer and round dancer for over 30 years with the "Frontier Twirlers". He was great at playing double pinochle, and was an associate member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Walterboro. A devoted husband and father, he possessed a precise and efficient personality which developed into a code known as "John Boone's Way". He will truly be missed. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Michael Boone (Kathy) of Kernesville, WV, Brian Boone (John Parler) of Charleston, Kevin Boone of Baltimore, MD, and Donna Boone (Fiance, Mack Stoner) of Coco Beach, FL. There are two grandchildren, Christina Boone-Shivers (Brian) and David Boone (Brooke) as well as five great-grandchildren: Gage, Vanessa, Harper, Camden and Everleigh. John has two step-daughters, Josephine Anne Overman (Robert) of Lake Jackson, TX and Mary Sue Spacey (Eugene) of Wadmalaw Island. There are three step-grandchildren, Michelle, Monica and Megan. He was predeceased by his first wife, Joan Francis Yesenofski Boone, and by a step-son, Michael Merrick Hiott. Funeral services will be held Saturday morning, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Walterboro, with burial following in Live Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 at the church. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 15, 2019
