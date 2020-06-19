John J. Rodgers, Jr. James Island - John Jenkins Rodgers, Jr., 89, entered into eternal rest on the morning of June 18, 2020. The relatives and friends of John J. Rodgers, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 1:00 PM Monday, June 22, 2020, at the graveside, Bethany Cemetery, 10 Cunnington Ave, Charleston. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. John was born September 27, 1930 at Baker Hospital in Charleston, SC. He was the son of John Jenkins Rodgers, Sr. and Mignon Paille Rodgers. During his teen years he lived on Gadsden Street as a part of the Gadsden Street Marsh Rats swimming and boating on the Ashley River. They built a plank walkway to their clubhouse in the marsh and on to the Old Sapho bones left in the marsh. John was a Boy Scout for many years, achieving the rank Eagle Scout. He taught swimming to many Charlestonians, even his mother, at the YMCA. He graduated from Charleston High School and attended the University of South Carolina. John joined the Coast Guard and following his service he attended The Citadel. He worked at the Navy Yard on submarines and later continued his service in the Coast Guard Reserves and Auxiliary. He was always at the Charleston Yacht Club teaching young people to sail or helping with the regattas and Boat Christmas Parade. He also served as past Commander of the Charleston Yacht Club. John was a Boy Scout Leader at Bethel Methodist Church, working with two generations of the same family. He kept his scouts busy camping, boating and waterskiing. John was a member of the American Legion, helped with many burials and was a Commander of Post 167. John leaves his sister, Mignon Rodgers Wilson DeBerry; niece, Julie Wilson Schibler; grandneice, Zoe Azure Schibler; cousin, Jim Rodgers, and Craig Chappell, who was like a son to John and devotedly took care of him for the last nine years. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.