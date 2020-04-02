|
John Jackson, III Johns Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. John Jackson, III are invited to attend his Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Island Memorial Gardens, 3516 Wine Road, Johns Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, April 3, 2020, from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 3, 2020