John Joseph Broderick Mt. Pleasant - John Joseph Broderick, 87, of Mount Pleasant and formerly of Beaufort, South Carolina, husband of the late Susan Maureen Kenney Broderick, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in J. HENRY STUHR, INC, MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 12:00 Noon. The family will received friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 10:00 am until time of the service. John was born November 14, 1931 in Bronx, New York, son of the late Thomas and Beatrice Kelly Broderick. He was a graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School, Bronx, New York and a USMC Veteran. He retired after 30 years in various departments with AT&T and was also with the NJ Department of Education for several years. He loved vacationing in Maine, spending time in the outdoors, fishing and canoe racing. John was also a former long distance runner. His love of music included everything from Irish to Opera. He especially loved spending time with his family and his dogs. John was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church on Lady's Island, SC. He is survived by two daughters, Katherine Broderick and Lisa Broderick, both of Mt. Pleasant, SC; son, Matthew Broderick (Christine)of Stillwater, NJ; two grandsons, Ryan Broderick and Luke Broderick. three sisters, Noreen O'Connell, Mary Broderick and Monica Rumble all of NY; brother, William Broderick of NY. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 45 years, Susan; brothers Thomas, Tommy, Jimmy, and Patrick; sisters, Marie and Helen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL, 34232.