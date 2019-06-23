|
John Joseph Broderick Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of John Joseph Broderick are invited to attend his funeral service on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in J. HENRY STUHR, INC, MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 12:00 Noon. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 10:00 am until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL, 34232.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 24, 2019