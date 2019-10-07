|
John Joseph Passarello, Jr. Summerville - John Joseph Passarello, Jr, 82 passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 27 years Winona Colbert Passarello (Nona) and his children and step children John J. Passarello III (Janice), James C. Passarello, Cheryle Talbert, Mary E. Pellum (Thurman), David A. Passarello, Mark B. Passarello (Kellie), Julie Hucks (Bruce), Joe Colbert (Rhonda), Daniel Colbert (Tabbi), Jacqueline Picone (Charlie), and Debbie Colbert (Eric Johnson) along with 30 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father John J. Passarello, Sr, his mother Lula H. Passarello Craig, and his brother David A. Passarello. Mr. Passarello was born on 12/24/1936 in Charleston, SC and was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Rivers High School Class of 1955 and while still in high school joined the Army National Guard. After graduation he enlisted in the US Air Force and served his country from 1955-1963 being stationed first at Dow Air Force Base in ME and later at Carswell AFB in Fort Worth, TX where he was part of the 43rd Field Maintenance Squadron. After retiring from Charleston Naval Shipyard Shop #17, he started his own heating & air-conditioning business called P&P Sons. A few of his life achievements included being a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus member where he served as Grand Knight from 1981-1982, he was also Trustee of The Elks Lodge #2719 from 2004-2008 and a life-long member of Local Sheet Metal Workers Union #549. Some of his favorite activities including traveling, driving around his beloved city of Charleston, shag dancing at the Folly Pier, and spending time with family. The family will receive friends at James A. Dyal Funeral, 303 S. Main Street, Summerville, SC on Wednesday, October 9th between the hours of 6-8. Funeral service will be held at St. Theresa The Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC on Thursday, October 10th at 9:00 am. Burial will follow immediately at Carolina Memoria Gardens, 7113 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC 29460 We would like to extend our deepest thanks and appreciate to Intrepid Hospice for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Theresa's Building Fund
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019