John Joseph White, Jr. Charleston - John J. White, Jr., 76, of Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019. Born September 22, 1942, the son of the late John J. White, Sr., and Mary G. White. John spent the majority of his life on James Island, SC. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ceanne H. White, his daughter Michelle White-Chesnovsky of Tampa, Florida, his son, Michael J. White of Summerville, SC, three sisters, Mary Leard and Shirley Hayden, both of Charleston, and Barbara Bernthal of Beaufort, SC. The family will honor John's wishes, and there will be no services. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 25, 2019