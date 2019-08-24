Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmetto Cremation Society
5638 N. Rhett Avenue
North Charleston, SC 29406
843-722-2555
Resources
More Obituaries for John White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph White Jr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Joseph White Jr. Obituary
John Joseph White, Jr. Charleston - John J. White, Jr., 76, of Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019. Born September 22, 1942, the son of the late John J. White, Sr., and Mary G. White. John spent the majority of his life on James Island, SC. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ceanne H. White, his daughter Michelle White-Chesnovsky of Tampa, Florida, his son, Michael J. White of Summerville, SC, three sisters, Mary Leard and Shirley Hayden, both of Charleston, and Barbara Bernthal of Beaufort, SC. The family will honor John's wishes, and there will be no services. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmetto Cremation Society
Download Now