Service Information Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Station 24 Sullivan's Island , SC

John Kate George Kefalos MT. PLEASANT - It is with profound sadness we inform you that John Kate George Kefalos, age 17, passed away on July 17th, 2019. John is survived by his family: his devoted mother, Candace Martin; his father, George Kefalos; his little brother, Jackson; his big sisters Leah and Rachael; his grandmother, Pat St. Denis, and a vast tribe of extended family and friends that love him dearly. His faithful pets include, Neville, Millie, Jack, Nisa and Firestar. John was born on August 3rd, 2001 in Charleston, SC and grew up playing in the surf and sand on Folly Beach. John was well-known for his intrepid spirit, intelligence, warmth and determination. John started on his first waves with a foam board from Piggly Wiggly at three years old and by age five he was the most fearless paddler Jenny Brown of Shaka Surf School had ever seen. A natural at most balance sports, John strapped on his first ice skates at five years old and zoomed off down the rink. He continued playing competitive ice hockey for the next two years. In addition to being naturally athletic, John was gifted intellectually. His youthful fascination with legos continued on to participation in the First Lego League robotics program at Buist Academy where he attended. In short order, John became one of the prized programmers for three years in a row, assisting the team to victory in regional and state championships. John was also known for his kind, funny and loving heart. Around age five, John realized he was an only child and started a year-long, daily campaign for a sibling. As fate would have it, a local couple was seeking an open adoption and shortly thereafter Jackson came into their lives. John played with and held Jackson, changed his diapers, taught him how to ride a bike, and even repainted one of his old bicycles bright red as a Christmas present to his little brother. John adored his pets, and would frequently walk around the house with one of the cats draped over a shoulder or have them watching closely as he prepared a meal. This love of cooking stayed with him. John loved cooking shows, including "Worst Cooks In America" and was often inspired to experiment with complicated desserts or spicy Asian food after watching episodes with his mom and brother. This passion continued more recently with an internship at a local bakery and plans to attend the Culinary Institute at Trident Technical College. We will be holding a celebration in honor of John's 18th birthday on Saturday, August 3rd at 5pm at Station 24 on Sullivan's Island. All are welcome to attend. A formal Celebration of Life will occur mid-December, during the holiday break, on Folly Beach. There will be a ceremony at Pirate's Cove Playground with a reception to follow at Folly Beach River Park. Details will be forthcoming as the time approaches. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the following organizations: affa.org pethelpers.org and The Tabby House, 2127 Boundary St #13, Beaufort, SC 29906. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 25, 2019

