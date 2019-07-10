John Keys McMahan Mt. Pleasant - John Keys McMahan, 69, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Lucia Correia McMahan died Monday, July 8, 2019. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 1:00 pm with military honors. Inurnment will be private. The family will receive friends in the Mt. Pleasant Chapel on Tuesday one hour prior to the service. John was born on November 22, 1949 in Anderson, SC, the son of Alexander Ellison Capers McMahan, II and Sara Howard McMahan and moved to Charleston at an early age. He was a graduate of Gordon H. Garrett High School, studied at the University of South Carolina, and was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. John worked 32 years for Cummins Engine Company. Since his retirement, he enjoyed his bailiff work at the Charleston County Court House. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Lucia Correia McMahan; his daughter Lindsay Weaver (Josh); his son Alexander Edward McMahan; his sister Joyce Pruitt Heffron; and brothers Alexander E.C. McMahan, III (Christine), James Edward McMahan, and Eugene Gray McMahan (Nancy), and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406. www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston





Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 11, 2019