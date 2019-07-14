John Keys McMahan

  • "Lucia, I am so very sorry to hear about John. I remember..."
  • "My condolences to family and friends for the passing of..."
    - Wayne Haupt
  • "Much love and hugs to you my dear friend Lucy and your..."
    - Susan Gornall
  • "Lucia, John was an absolutely wonderful man and his smile..."
    - Rayne Lambert
  • "Lucía. I am so sorry. It's been so long since we've..."
    - Denise (Hawkins) Pendley
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Obituary
John Keys McMahan Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of John Keys McMahan are invited to attend his funeral service on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 1:00 pm with military honors. Inurnment will be private. The family will receive friends in the Mt. Pleasant Chapel on Tuesday one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406. www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 15, 2019
