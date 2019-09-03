In Loving Memory Of My Grandson JOHN L. ESPOSITO III (CHAD) July 31, 1991 ~ September 4, 2010 A Soul in Glory When I am gone, remember I'm with Jesus, then do not mourn because I've passed away. Life holds so many griefs and disappointments, And will you cry because I did not stay? It is only for a spell we must be parted; Not many years on earth to us are given, And when the Savior tells me you are coming, I'll go with him to welcome you to Heaven. Grieve not because the eyes that looked upon you shall never see your face on earth again. Rejoice, because they look upon the Savior Who gave his life to ransom sinful man. Mom, Dad, Ashley, weep not because I walk no longer with you, remember, I am walking on streets of gold. Weep for yourselves that you awhile may tarry, Before the blessed Lord you must behold. Chad, you are loved and truly missed by family and friends. We love you and miss you very much. Love, Grandfather
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 4, 2019