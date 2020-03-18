|
John L. Walsh, Jr. N. CHARLESTON - John L. Walsh, Jr. "Jonathan", 54, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, March 13. He was born September 10, 1965, in Summerville, SC, to John Walsh, Sr. and Faye Winter. John received his BA from the College of Charleston and his MFA from the Concordia University in Montreal. He was an art professor at SC State for 14 years. John loved life and loved a good story. He was a proud father of Estella. In addition to Estella, he is survived by his father, John Walsh, Sr., his sister Tammy (John Gribbins), brother Jeff (Laureen), step-mother Donna Jo Walsh, sisters Leslie Walsh (Chuck), Laney Taylor (Kevin) and Brandi Kincaid (Johnny), and several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his mother Faye Winter. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 19, 2020