John Lawhorne Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Lawhorne, Sr. Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Mr. John Lawhorne, Sr. are invited to attend his Home-Going Celebration 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Carolina Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary. Interment - Carolina Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. Mr. Lawhorne leaves to cherish fond memories: his wife, Chevy; daughter, Lateisha Hicks; sons, John, Jr. and Rashan (Monique) Lawhorne; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that everyone please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved