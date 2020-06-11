John Lawhorne, Sr. Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Mr. John Lawhorne, Sr. are invited to attend his Home-Going Celebration 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Carolina Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary. Interment - Carolina Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. Mr. Lawhorne leaves to cherish fond memories: his wife, Chevy; daughter, Lateisha Hicks; sons, John, Jr. and Rashan (Monique) Lawhorne; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that everyone please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.