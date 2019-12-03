Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Disher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lee Disher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Lee Disher Obituary
John Lee Disher Summerville - John Lee Disher, 81, of Summerville, SC, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Funeral Services will be Friday afternoon, December 6, 2019 at 2 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 12 pm until time of service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Dorchester PAWS, 136 Four Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. John was born on May 15, 1938 in Kentucky, a son of Isaac Clinton Disher and Mary Whitlock Fennel Disher. He was the owner of J & L Auto Body Shop. He enjoyed fixing and building airplanes, sailing and go kart racing and loved animals. Survivors include his son, Johnathan Disher (Kim) of Kent, WA; 6 daughters, Nancy Smith of Goose Creek, Debbie Fairbanks (Larry) of Cottageville, Myra Radford of Summerville, LeaRae Webb (Doug) of Slidel, LA, Diana Savage (Ted) of Fort Wayne, IN, LuAnna Schwaeble (Ron) of Cincinnati, OH; 2 sisters, Nancy Baird of Bowling Green, KY, Myra Elfers (Tom) of Cincinnati, OH; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. John was predeceased by his parents, Clinton and Mary Disher and a granddaughter, Melanie Bowman. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parks Funeral Home
Download Now