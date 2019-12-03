|
|
John Lee Disher Summerville - John Lee Disher, 81, of Summerville, SC, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Funeral Services will be Friday afternoon, December 6, 2019 at 2 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 12 pm until time of service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Dorchester PAWS, 136 Four Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. John was born on May 15, 1938 in Kentucky, a son of Isaac Clinton Disher and Mary Whitlock Fennel Disher. He was the owner of J & L Auto Body Shop. He enjoyed fixing and building airplanes, sailing and go kart racing and loved animals. Survivors include his son, Johnathan Disher (Kim) of Kent, WA; 6 daughters, Nancy Smith of Goose Creek, Debbie Fairbanks (Larry) of Cottageville, Myra Radford of Summerville, LeaRae Webb (Doug) of Slidel, LA, Diana Savage (Ted) of Fort Wayne, IN, LuAnna Schwaeble (Ron) of Cincinnati, OH; 2 sisters, Nancy Baird of Bowling Green, KY, Myra Elfers (Tom) of Cincinnati, OH; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. John was predeceased by his parents, Clinton and Mary Disher and a granddaughter, Melanie Bowman. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 4, 2019