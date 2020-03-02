Home

Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
John Lee Johnson Summerville - John Lee Johnson, 74, of Summerville, South Carolina, husband of Wilma Garrett Johnson entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 1, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. John was born October 2, 1945 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Thaxton Johnson and Mable Ramsey Johnson. He was a Dental Laboratory Owner. He is survived by his wife, Wilma Johnson of Summerville, SC; daughter, Alexandra Virnig of Summerville, SC; two sisters, Peggy Litherland of Walterboro, SC and Carol Silan of Charleston, SC; three brothers, Guerry Johnson of Summerville, SC, Charles Johnson of Easley, SC and Michael Johnson of Charleston, SC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 3, 2020
