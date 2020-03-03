Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lee Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Lee Johnson Obituary
John Lee Johnson Summerville - The Funeral Service of John Lee Johnson will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -