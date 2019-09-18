John Lightner Summerville - John Hammonds Lightner, 54, of Summerville SC, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in Charleston, SC, on March 4, 1965, he was the son of the late Jack Hammonds and Florence Elizabeth Lightner. He is survived by his sons: Jack Peyton Lightner, Eric Lightner, Shane Lightner and Cane Lightner; daughter: Courtney McKey; brother: Eric Lightner; sisters: Jackie Terrell (Robert), Lisa Sharp (Danny), Anna Sharp (Jody); grandson: Mason as well as many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a sister: Katherine Williams. Funeral services will be held at Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2pm. Burial will take place at 3pm on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summerville Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Saturday at the Mortuary from 12pm to 2pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com. The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 19, 2019