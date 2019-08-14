John "Jack" Louis Catteau CROSS, SC - John "Jack" Louis Catteau, 90 years old of Cross, SC, passed away on August 12, 2019. The funeral will be held Friday 08/16/2019 at Simplicity Cremation and Burial Services, North Charleston. Visitation will be held at 5 pm, Services at 7 pm. Ashes to be scattered at sea at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St Jude Hospital. Jack was born in Rochester, New York, He was the son of Albert Jay and Louise Liese Catteau. Jack served in the United States Navy and was commissioned to the USS Papago and USS Calvert. He served in the end of World War II and also 2 tours in Korea. He received a star and a Good Conduct Medal. Jack worked as Lead HVAC mechanic for Charleston Naval Shipyard for 17+ years. He enjoyed bowling and watching sports. He was actively involved in Charleston Rifle Club and member of American Legion Post 166. He is survived by wife Sharon Malinowski Catteau and children: Whendy Hartzell (Don), Wanda King, Melodi Ziggas, Robin Catteau, Samuel Grillo (Luz), Scott Grillo (Renea), Tony Piscatella (Brandy) and John Piscatella (Jennifer). He had 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019