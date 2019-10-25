|
John Wayne Luther passed away on October 23, 2019 of Parkinson's Disease and related complications in Charleston, SC where he has lived the past 20 years. Born February 18, 1938 to Patricia and Wayne Luther of Summit, NJ, he was a graduate of the Pingry school in 1957 and Colgate University in 1961 where he received Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa honors. He was a member of the 1963 graduating class at Harvard Business School and began his marketing career with General Foods Jello Division. He developed the consulting division of Marketing Corporation of America in Westport, CT in 1974, and founded his own Luther and Company in 1991 where he consulted Fortune 500 companies on product growth. Married to Valerie Hendrickson Korn, he leaves three children: John Wayne Luther, III, Peter Bradley Luther and Karlyn Luther Grimes, in-law children Jenifer Honan Luther, Dina Skelley Luther and Peter Nicholas Grimes. He was "Papa John" to ten beloved grandchildren - John (Jake) Wayne Luther IV, Rhyan Jenifer Luther and Kyleigh Anne Luther; Madison Demetra Luther, Peter Willard Luther and Grant John Luther; Olivia Anne Grimes, Nicholas Peter Grimes, Douglas Michael Grimes and Lucas John Grimes. His brother-in-law, Bill Korn, was a major support during his illness. A loving place in his heart belonged to his nurse and dear friend Sherri Driskell, and a special thanks goes to all of the nurses and aides at Wellmore. Valerie and John enjoyed active vacations from hiking the Santa Catalina Mountains in Arizona to biking trips in Europe with longtime business school friends. A farmhouse in Vermont was their "Walden Pond" and he treasured a multitude of furry friends over the years, especially "Miss Myrtle." Moving from Westport to Kiawah Island in retirement, he was involved with the Charleston School District, the Kiawah Island Conservancy and the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. An affable sort, he loved people and had many friends from every walk of life. Memorial gifts may be made to Charleston Animal Society or the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. Services will be private.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 26, 2019