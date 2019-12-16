|
John M. Cockrum, Sr. Charleston - Mr. John Morris Cockrum, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Residence 15 Woodleaf Ct. Charleston, SC 29407. Mr. Cockrum is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Carl and Ida Mae Cockrum; the widower of Mrs. Marsha E. Cockrum; the father of Mrs. Tamiko Mosely (Owen), Mr. John M. Cockrum, Jr. and Mr. Darryl L. Cockrum; the brother of Ms. Theodosia Cockrum, Mr. Cyrus Champagne, Ms. Eaverne Champagne; the grandfather of Mr. Owen Mosely, Jr and Mr. Devonte Mosely; and the uncle of Cez Champagne, Cyrus Champagne, Kim Champagne, Stacy Cockrum, Danielle Cockrum; and Sarah Grace Champagne. He was 70 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 17, 2019