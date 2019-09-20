Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEACON JOHN MACK Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

In Loving Memory Of My Father DEACON JOHN MACK, SR. July 3, 1919 ~ September 21, 1992 There's Sunshine In A Smile Life is a mixture of sunshine and rain, laughter and pleasure, teardrops and pain. All days can't be bright, but it's certainly true. There was never a cloud the sun didn't shine through So just keep on smiling whatever betide you, secure in the knowledge God is always beside you, And you'll find when you smile Your day will be brighter And all of you burdens will seem so much lighter For each time you smile you will find it is true. Somebody, somewhere will smile back at you. And nothing on earth can make life more worthwhile than the sunshine and warmth of a beautiful smile. God's Greatest Gift-Remembrance Your Daughter Evelina; Her Children and Grandchildren.



Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 21, 2019

