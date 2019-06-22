Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
The Arch
108 W. Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC
John Mattison Spann, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of John Mattison Spann, Jr. are invited to attend his memorial service on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at The Arch, 108 W. Main Street, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 23, 2019
