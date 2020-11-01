John Murray Compton Mt. Pleasant - John Murray Compton, 71, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Murray was born in Summerville, SC, on October 4, 1949, son of John Murray Compton and Mary Ellen Cain Compton. He graduated from Summerville High School in 1968 and The Citadel with a degree in English in 1972. In addition, he earned a Master of Arts degree in Management from Webster University. Murray married Cynthia "Cindy" Robinson on May 27, 1972, Summerall Chapel, Charleston, SC. Beginning his career in the beverage industry, Murray joined the family business as the third-generation of entrepreneurs at Dorchester Coca Cola Bottling Company. Subsequently, he became the founder of Appalachian Springs Bottled Water, Charleston, SC. Having served his country in the US Air Force, Murray earned rank of Lieutenant Colonel and retired after 20 years. He was a long-time member of Stella Maris Catholic Church. Among his many affiliations, Murray particularly appreciated his association with the Washington Light Infantry as well as with his friends in Quis Qui. Murray is survived by his wife, Cindy Robinson Compton; daughter, Audrey Compton Vaughan (Jason) of Awendaw, SC; daughter, Mary Ellen Compton Baily (Michael) of Isle of Palms, SC; son, John Murray Compton, III (Allie) of Charleston, SC; seven grandchildren; brother, David J. C. Compton (Debbie) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sister, Ellen Brooks (David) of Rocky Mount, NC; sister, Rosa Saylor of Prosperity, SC; sister-in-law, Dawn Compton of Summerville, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wingard Compton; and brother-in-law, Don Saylor. The Traditional Latin Requiem Mass will be offered at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Stella Maris Catholic Church, Sullivan's Island, SC. The Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stella Maris Building Fund (P.O. Box 280, Sullivan's Island, SC 29482) or to the John Murray Compton Scholarship Fund at The Citadel (171 Moultrie St., Charleston, SC 29409). Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
