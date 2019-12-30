|
John N. Sims SUMMERVILLE - Colonel (Retired) John N. Sims, 80, passed away on the night of December 28, 2019, at his home in Summerville, South Carolina. The Sims family invites all of Johnny's friends, military colleagues, golfing buddies and associates to a Celebration of Life honoring Mr. Sims' life at the Candlelite Pavilion, Summerville Country Club, on January 16, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Colonel Sims was born May 12, 1939, in Columbus, Georgia, and in 1961 married his high school sweetheart, Eleanor Goodlett, with whom he shared his life and love until the day he passed. After graduating from Clemson University, Colonel Sims joined the United States Air Force in November 1961 where he spent 26 years serving our great nation. As a Command Pilot, Colonel Sims' distinguished Air Force career included combat tours in Vietnam and Command positions at Charleston Air Force Base, SC; Wright Patterson AFB, OH; and the Air Force ROTC detachment at the University of West Virginia. His military decorations included the Meritorious Service Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, and Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Valor Device and Two Oak Leaf Clusters. Colonel Sims is survived by his wife, Eleanor; his son, John N. Sims, Jr.; his daughter, Cynthia Paige Harkness; his sisters, Norma Wise and Deluna Hathorne; his five grandchildren and great-granddaughter. As a husband and father, he gave his family the greatest gift of all-unconditional love and an unfaltering belief in each and every one. Undoubtedly, Johnny's arrival in heaven leaves behind a remarkable legacy and passion for life, golf, dancing, and love for mankind.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 31, 2019