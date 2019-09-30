|
John Patrick Strickler Mt. Pleasant - John Patrick Strickler, who loved his family more than life itself, died without warning on September 26 from a pulmonary embolism he suffered in his home in Mt. Pleasant. He was 52. John is fondly remembered for the joyful, generous and sometimes playful way he lived his life, as well as for providing his family with a wonderful life with his successful career as a sales executive serving clients in the food industry in the Charleston area and throughout this coastal region of the Southeast. He is also lovingly remembered as a highly trained chef who loved to prepare nourishing and always tasty meals for everyone who came to his table. He leaves behind a large and loving family, beginning with his wife, Kristina (Sierra) Strickler, and two children, Caroline and Peter; his parents, Robert P. and Joyce L. (Lobeck) Strickler of Wisconsin; his sisters, Emily Strickler, Lucy (Strickler) Judy and Mary (Strickler) Boesch, all of Wisconsin; and his brothers, Joseph Strickler, of Michigan, and Peter Strickler, of Texas. In addition, John's extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, his in-laws, Richard and Barbara Sierra of Indiana, and a long list of friends, business associates and customers, are all mourning his passing from this life. John graduated from St. Louis University High School and then pursued his lifelong interest in the culinary arts by attending Johnson & Wales University in Providence, RI where he earned his chef certification and a Bachelor of Science degree. He also met the love of his life while they both attended Johnson & Wales, and he and Kristina (who is known by all as Tina) eventually married and moved to Chicago where they began working in the restaurant and fashion industries. The couple wisely decided to seek a warmer way of life and found it in the Charleston area, moving into their first home on Folly Beach before finally settling into their home in Mt. Pleasant. A funeral mass will be celebrated today, Tuesday, October 1 at 10am at Christ Our King Catholic Church, 1122 Russell Drive in Mt. Pleasant. There will be a gathering for family and friends at the family's home at 4pm, 2509 Deer Walk Way, Mt. Pleasant. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to the Lowcountry Food Bank (lowcountryfoodbank.org). Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019