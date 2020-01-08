Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
281 Treeland Drive
Ladson, SC
John Paul Burden GOOSE CREEK - John Paul Burden, 44, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, died December 30th 2019 with his family by his side. The celebration of life will be held January 12th 2020 from 2pm to 4pm. The service will be at Simplicity, 281 Treeland Drive, Ladson, South Carolina 29456. The family asks that you wear Carolina Gamecocks colors. This was John's favorite football team. John was born in December 1975 in Charleston, SC to father Gary Burden and mother Mary Harman. His father was a Navy Chief Petty Officer and retired from the military in Orlando FL. His mother worked for the Department of Defense and retired in Jacksonville Fl. John graduated from Goose Creek High School and continued his education at Trident Technical College in Charleston, SC. John was a semi-truck driver for many years and was recently working for TMC trucking company. Mr. Burden is survived by his three children: Hayden Gabriel Ricks and her husband Sean Ricks, Jadda Hayley Burden and John Paul Burden, Jr., his mother Mary Harman and her husband Sam Harman, his brother Marc Burden and his wife Sandy Burden, as well as their sons Marc Thomas and Nathan, his step-brother Steven Fisher, the mother of his children Samantha Staples, his step-sisters Donna Prowdley, Diane Gawrys, step-brother Richard Prowdley, step-mother Sue Burden and including many friends and family in the Charleston SC and Titusville, FL area. The family sends the warmest thank you to the medical facilities and staff of Roper St. Frances of West Ashley, MUSC and the Roper Hospice Cottages for their care, comfort, and support. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 9, 2020
