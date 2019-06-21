Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Services
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-3833
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McAlister-Smith Funeral Home
1520 Rifle Range Road
Mt. Pleasant, SC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
950 Darrell Creek Trail
Mt. Pleasant, SC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Benedict columbarium
John Pfeiffer Mt. Pleasant - John Francis Pfeiffer, 80, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away on June 19,2019. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Ann Pfeiffer of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; his younger brother Cyril (Cid) Pfeiffer; his children Robert John, William Paul, Andrew Thomas, Anthony Michael, and Brian Joseph; and grandchildren Brian, RaeAnn, Sarah, Alycia, Jonathan, Brittany, Nicholas, Caroline and Michael. The family will receive friends on June 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on June 26, 2019 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 950 Darrell Creek Trail, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466; with inurnment in the St. Benedict columbarium to immediately follow the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Crescent Hospice, 4401 Belle Oaks Drive, Ste 105, North Charleston, SC 29405. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home,1520 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, 29464, (843)-884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 22, 2019
