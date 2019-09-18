John Prentiss Thomas, Sr. Summerville - John Prentiss Thomas, Sr. of Summerville, SC entered into eternal rest on September 17,2019 at his home after a long illness. The family invites guest to attend the graveside services for the deceased on September 20, 2019 10:00 AM at Florence National Cemetery, 803 East National Cemetery Road, Florence, SC. There will be no visitation or viewing of the body. The family is asking that you respect their wishes and the wishes of the deceased. Arrangements entrusted to ALBERT A. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME 113 Bryan Street, Summerville, SC 843-871-1528 (Phone)843-832-9240 (Fax) www.aagloverfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 19, 2019