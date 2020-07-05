John Preston Edwards MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Mr. John Preston Edwards, those of his wife, Mrs. Marcia Ravenel Edwards, their children, Mashica S. Edwards and Michelle S. Edwards, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, special friends, Leon Milford, Winston Bachan and Mr. & Mrs. Bernard Walker are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held this afternoon at the funeral home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. There will be a family graveside service. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston