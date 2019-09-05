John Ravenel James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. John Ravenel are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life on Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11:00 am in St. Paul AME Church, 5020 Hwy 162, Hollywood, SC. Rev. James Peterson, Pastor. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 4pm-6pm Friday. Mr. Ravenel will lie in state at the church Saturday 10 am until the hour of service. Mr. Ravenel leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Mrs. Georgette F. Ravenel; children, Andrea Ravenel, Melvin Ravenel and Kelvin Ravenel; siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 6, 2019