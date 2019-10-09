John Reese Morgan, Jr. HANAHAN - John Reese Morgan, Jr., age 99, of Hanahan, SC passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Born in Anderson County, SC on July 5, 1920, he was the first child of the late John Reese and Zeola Kelly Morgan. He graduated from Iva High School in 1938 and served in the Army Air Corps 492nd Fighter Squadron as an airplane engine mechanic during WWII. John continued serving his country in the civil service, retiring from the Charleston Naval Weapon Station as Planner and Estimator in July 1978. He was an amateur ham radio operator and lifelong gardener. He also enjoyed fishing, bird watching and refinishing furniture. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Hohn (Chuck), Dianne Hassell (Richard), Deborah Wright (Bill) and Cathy Nimmo (Wallace), grandchildren; James Lannom, Thomas Lannom, Jonathan Hohn, Paul Lewis, Dustin Wright, Timothy Wright, Michael Nimmo, 9 great-grandchildren and three nieces; Cheryl Street, Edith McFaddin and Brenda Morgan. In addition to his loving wife of 76 years, John was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Martha Morgan Manning, and a brother Carroll Anson Morgan. The family invites guests to visit from 1:00pm until 2:00pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. The funeral service will follow immediately in the chapel at 2:00pm. Donations can be made to Highland Park Baptist Church, 6211 Murray Drive, Hanahan SC 29410. Expressions of sympathy may be shared or viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 10, 2019