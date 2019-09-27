Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
John "Tony" Richardson III


1962 - 2019
John "Tony" Richardson III Obituary
John "Tony" Richardson, III. James Island - Mr. John "Tony" Richardson, III, 56, of James Island, SC, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth B. Richardson; father, John Richardson, Jr.; siblings, Gearline Richardson-Gross, Gournett L. Richardson, and Chantelle M. Richardson-Mack. Mr. Richardson was an employee of the US Postal Service as a city mail carrier. The family will be receiving guests at 1834 Folly Road, Charleston, SC. Funeral notice later. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 28, 2019
