More Obituaries for John Gornick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Robert Gornick


1985 - 2020
John Robert Gornick Obituary
John Robert Gornick Mt. Pleasant - John Robert Gornick, 34, of Mount Pleasant, SC, entered into eternal rest Sunday, February 23, 2020. His funeral and burial service will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. John was born April 24, 1985 in Gaithersburg, Maryland, son of John Joseph Gornick Jr. and Mary Ann Delusa Gornick. He was a member of the Misguided Brotherhood Motorcycle Club and a member of Peniel Praise Community Church. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Gornick of Johns Island, SC; father, John Joseph Gornick Jr. of Johns Island, SC; maternal grandfather, Robert Delusa of Johnstown, PA; fiancee, Cara Thompson of Summerville, SC; two fur-babies, Dixie and Duncan. Memorials may be made to Peniel Praise Community Church, 760 Cooper Avenue, Johnstown PA 15906. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 26, 2020
