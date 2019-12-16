|
|
John Robert Hall Summerville - John Robert Hall of Summerville, devoted husband of Linda Sheridan Hall, died peacefully on December 15, 2019. John was born to Doris Charlotte Davis Hall and James Robert Hall on July 27, 1959 in Anderson, South Carolina. He grew up a proud son of a Navy veteran and his father's service to our country ultimately brought the family to Summerville, SC. John graduated from Summerville High School in 1977. He worked as an Infrastructure Coordinator for Sun Chemical, formerly Bayer Corporation, and was a loyal employee for more than 40 years. John gave of his time and talent to his community, as an EMT, and he served his country for a decade in the South Carolina National Guard. But, his greatest accomplishment was his children. John was a loyal husband, father and friend to many. John was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers-in-law Rick Collins and James Heath. He is survived by his wife, Linda, of 34 years; two children, Allison Renee Hall Drew (Shawn) of Greenville and James Richard Hall of Summerville; a sister, Debbie Collins of Elloree; two brothers, Richard Hall of Summerville and James Hall (Joanne) of Eutawville; father-in-law, Richard Sheridan; and sisters-in law Laurie Sheridan and Leslie Heath; as well as 3 nieces and 2 nephews. A celebration of John's life will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at James A. Dyal Funeral Home, with interment at Carolina Memorial Gardens, North Charleston. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 17, 2019