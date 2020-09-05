John Rodgers Charleston - John (JR) Rodgers, Sr. of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of "Cookie" Rodgers, entered into eternal rest on Sept. 2, 2020. A service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to Covid, burial will be private. John was born on November 14, 1937, in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Nathaniel H. and Carolyn K. Rodgers. John graduated from Rivers High School where he was active in sports - football his favorite. He attended The Citadel. He served in the Naval Reserve. He was employed by Charleston Supply as a salesman and manager, retiring after 42 years of service. John was an active member of Harbor View Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder on Building and Grounds, Outreach, homeless shelter, and Habitat for Humanity. He was a charter member of the Optimist Club of Charleston serving, as VP of the North Charleston Club. He was a Mason, member of Elks Club, and past President of Lowcountry Sams RV Chapter. He loved outdoors, fishing, boating and greatly enjoyed gardening and yard work. John is survived by his wife, Lois "Cookie" Rodgers; his son, John R. Rodgers, Jr. (Terri), Nashville, TN; three step-children, Rollin, Stewart (Paige), and Stan (Abby), all of Charleston; sister, Carolyn M. Chambers, Charleston; brother, William T. Rodgers of Yonges Island; three grandchildren, Brent Rodgers (Sara), Katie Hooks (Dustin) and Ryan Rodgers (Katie); six step-grandchildren, Trey Wilkins (Erin), Kristi Wilkins, Christopher Wilkins, Jeff Wilkins, Kelsey Rosser (Ben), Taylor Wilkins; four great-grandchildren, Liza, Izzie, Isla, John; four step-great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Easton, Ryann, Trevor; two nieces and two nephews. He was pre-deceased by a brother, N. Henry Rodgers. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Harbor View Presbyterian Church, 900 Harbor View Road, Charleston, South Carolina 29412. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.McAlister-Smith.com
