John Stephen Onorato N. Charleston - John Stephen Onorato entered into eternal rest on September 24, 2019 after a long cancer related illness. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at North Charleston United Methodist Church at 3:00 PM, 1125 East Montague Avenue. Interment will follow at Riverview Memorial Park on Azalea Drive in North Charleston. The family will receive friends in the Church Chapel one hour prior to the service. John was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. John was born on March 22, 1941 to the late Frank William and Margaret K. Onorato. He is survived by his sons: John Anthony Onorato and Michael Derek (Beth) Onorato of Mansfield, TX; his sister, Carol M. Onorato of North Charleston; numerous cousins; and his late father's sister, Angie (David) Morris. His sister, Linda, predeceased him in 2013. John fell in love with the State of Texas when his military assignment took him there. After serving our country he lived in San Antonio, Mexico Beach and Panama City, Florida before returning to North Charleston in 2018. He was an enthusiastic Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide fan. John was an avid reader and enjoyed watching political programming, both of which helped form his passionate political views. He enjoyed discussing politics and the challenge of a good debate. The family would especially like to thank Dr. Scott Evans and Dr. Jonathan C. Picard for their exceptional care. Many thanks to Richard and Nancy Corbin and Jack Cowan for all their help in getting John moved and relocated to Charleston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Charleston United Methodist Church, 1125 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC, 29405 or Disabled American Veterans, 109 Bee Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. North Area Chapel.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 29, 2019