John Stephen Onorato

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Stephen Onorato.
Obituary
Send Flowers

John Stephen Onorato North Charleston - The Funeral Service for John Stephen Onorato will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at North Charleston United Methodist Church at 3:00 PM, 1125 East Montague Avenue. Interment will follow at Riverview Memorial Park on Azalea Drive in North Charleston. The family will receive friends in the Church Chapel one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. North Area Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Charleston United Methodist Church, 1125 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405 or , 109 Bee Street, Charleston, SC, 29401 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting Stuhr's website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.