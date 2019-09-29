John Stephen Onorato North Charleston - The Funeral Service for John Stephen Onorato will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at North Charleston United Methodist Church at 3:00 PM, 1125 East Montague Avenue. Interment will follow at Riverview Memorial Park on Azalea Drive in North Charleston. The family will receive friends in the Church Chapel one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. North Area Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Charleston United Methodist Church, 1125 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405 or , 109 Bee Street, Charleston, SC, 29401 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting Stuhr's website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 30, 2019