John Stewart Walker Charleston - John Stewart Walker, 92, of Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 9, 2019. His funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends Tuesday at 19 Palmetto Road from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Stewart was born in Flat Rock, NC on August 2, 1926. He was the son of John Stewart Walker III and Emma Mayberry Walker McIntire. He attended local schools in Charleston, SC and graduated from Christ School in Arden, NC. Upon graduation he volunteered for the U.S. Navy. After his honorable discharge in 1946 he attended the Citadel for one year before transferring to UVA which he attended for 3 years. He was president of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, served on the Student Council, the Faculty-student athletic council, was captain of the cross country team and ran on the track team. He was tapped for the Eli Banana and IMP societies. Upon leaving UVA he was a salesman with Sinclair Refining Co. and then accepted a position with South Carolina National Bank where he became a Vice President. Mr. Walker was active in civic, church, and local affairs. He served on many boards including the Chamber of Commerce, United Fund, Charleston Country Club, Carolina Yacht Club, Christ School, and was president of the Legal Aid Society. Stewart's greatest love was the outdoors. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, and sailing. He was a member of the Seven Society of the University of Virginia. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Walker Grimball (Lawton) of Charleston, SC; his three grandchildren: Eliza Grimball Smith (Turner), Harriet Grimball Haan (Matthew) and Anne Lawton Grimball. He was predeceased by his brother and sister; his two sons: John Stewart Walker, Jr. and Carlton Davies Walker; and his grandson Carlton Davies Grimball. Memorials may be made to the J. Stewart Walker, Jr. Endowment Fund, College of Charleston Foundation, 66 George Street, Charleston, SC 29424 or to the Carlton Davies Walker Scholarship Fund, Christ School, 500 Christ School Road, Arden, NC 22704.