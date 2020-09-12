1/1
John Stoner Wigginton Jr.
John Stoner Wigginton, Jr. Ravenel, SC - John Stoner Wigginton, Jr., 92, of Ravenel, South Carolina, husband of Carole Sova Wigginton, entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 11, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at First (Scots) Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. John was born August 2, 1928 in Louisville, Kentucky, son of the late John Stoner Wigginton and Julia Shouse Wigginton. He served for 5 years in the U.S. Navy and worked for DuPont, retiring as VP of Sales & Marketing - Imaging Division. John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carole; daughter, Aimee Wigginton Swain (Justin); son, John Christopher Wigginton (Lindsay) all of Charleston, SC; brother, William Wigginton of Louisville, KY; eight grandchildren: Kylie, Jesse, Greta, Charlotte, Otto, Evelyn, Julie and Kelly; and son-in-law, Charlie Brown of Rochester, NY. He was predeceased by his daughter, Debbie Wigginton Brown and son, Ron Wigginton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to the Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
