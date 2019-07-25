Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Straw Fisher. View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC 29464 (843)-881-9293 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC 29464 View Map Service 3:00 PM J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC 29464 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lt. John Straw Fisher (USN, Ret.) N. Charleston - Lt. John Straw Fisher, USN (Ret.), 82, of North Charleston, South Carolina, husband of the late Novella Alberta Nettles Fisher, died Friday, July 19, 2019. John was born August 3, 1936, in Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania, son of the late Robert L. Fisher and Gladys Katherine Stringfellow Fisher. As a youth he enjoyed fishing and he remained adept with a rod and reel, whether it was in the small rivers of Pennsylvania or the oceans of Alaska and Florida. He went to great lengths to fish with both his children, whether it meant braving frigid conditions for one or making dough balls for the other who would not touch worms. In high school, John took up wrestling and gymnastics and maintained his strength with vigorous work. (Long years later, he would delight his grandchildren by standing on his head or walking on his hands across the yard.) He also learned many useful mechanical skills by assisting his father at stock car races in Central Pennsylvania. John loved vintage cars but could really fix anything. He was quick to observe what needed to be done and to step in and help anyone in difficulty. Over the years, he compassionately tended many souls troubled by broken lawnmowers, cars, outboard engines, or televisions. John was an early-riser, up at the break of day. To the tune of "Reveille," he would sing, "It's time to get up, it's time to get up, it's time to get up in the mor-ning!" As an 11-year-old, his first job was setting pins in a bowling alley for 10 cents per game. The conditions were hot and cramped, but he proved to be a hard worker, both reliable and punctual, a work ethic he would maintain throughout his life. He loved to do a job well and see all the details properly completed. He tried to instill these qualities in his girls as they grew. He often worked more than one job, sacrificing leisure time for himself to ensure the comfort of his family and others. Soon after high school, John enlisted in the US Navy and served with distinction for 21 years, receiving many medals. It was while he was stationed in Charleston, SC, that he first met his lifelong companion, Novie. For several years they had to be satisfied with a long distance relationship and he travelled back and forth to visit her when he was in port. They married in 1957 and she became his constant support. She dedicated herself to having a home and meals that would refresh him when he was not at sea, whether in the US or abroad. He especially loved seafood, ice cream, and her famous chocolate cake. With her help and his own physical endurance, work ethic, and attention to detail, John rose through the Naval ranks to become an officer. He was stationed at the Bikini Atoll for Operation Hardtack and later present for the first Polaris Missile launch. He served with the Sixth Fleet during the Vietnam War. He demonstrated great aptitude in math and was one of two Electronics Technicians chosen by the Navy for advanced training with the Johns Hopkins University Physics department in preparation for a then-classified project called Transit or NAVSAT. This first satellite navigation system- the forerunner of GPS- was used by the Navy for decades. The technology eventually became available for civilian applications. If you have used GPS location services or a modern phone of any kind, you have benefited from John's long hours on land and at sea doing expert calculations involving knowledge of sonar, satellites, and even compensating for slight changes in the Earth's atmosphere. Although the majority of his duties were classified and the part he played totally unheralded, he knew that even the smallest of things undertaken with commitment come to great fruition down the road. After his Naval retirement, John continued his education to obtain both Bachelor's and Master's degrees that allowed him to teach electronics at Trident Technical College and begin a second career with Bendix (Allied Signal). He deeply believed in positive mental attitude and made the best of every day. He and Novie devoted themselves in their spare time to baking cakes and visiting friends, neighbors, and family who needed them. She especially enjoyed when they visited the historic gardens, orchid nursery, or daylily, camellia, and azalea festivals. He also began a project to identify the many boxes of family photos and enter them on the computer to be preserved. He tried to keep abreast of the family, now spread out, and enjoyed seeing the antics of the littlest ones. He was concerned about the well-being of his grandchildren living in Utah and Texas, and encouraged them to keep positive attitudes when times were hard. He offered wise advice about thriving in spite of the perils of the world. John belonged to the Mariner #2 Masonic Lodge. He loved his lodge brothers, many of whom also served in the military and share his deep patriotism. On the side, they undertook special projects such as hand-making heritage cannons for local historical commemorations. He was recently voted Mason of the Year. He will be remembered not only for his genuine commitment to serving, but also for his tenacity to battle through his illness by sharing a joke and a smile. When Novie's health declined, his sole focus became her comfort. Nothing was left undone that could be done to show his commitment to her. Even as he courageously fought cancer himself, his main thought was to be there for her. They had both loved all kinds of music, so a part of every day was spent watching or listening to favorite tunes together. He tried to accommodate her every wish until her death in January. We know he has gone to join her, and that families are forever. He is loved and missed! During his long Navy years, we repeatedly watched Daddy's ships sail over the horizon, where he was no longer visible to us. But soon after, we would get a letter in his own handwriting, and know that, though unseen, we still had a father providing for us, protecting us, and being an example of how to serve others. This mimics the order of heaven. We all have a Father now unseen who is seeking to help us. No doubt the Lord will continue to use John's talents to bless others. As he always said, John has gone on to "bigger and better things." John is survived by two daughters, Novella Lynn Percival (Joel) and Deborah J. Fisher (Larry N. Haigh); his brother, Robert L. Fisher, Jr. (Kathleen), of Yorktown, Virginia; seven grandchildren and five great- grandchildren. His Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, followed by a Military Honor Salute at the gravesite in the adjoining Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Mariners Lodge #2, 1285 Orange Grove Road, Charleston, SC 29407 or the : A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



