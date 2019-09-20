John Thomas Davis N. CHARLESTON - John Thomas Davis, 73, of North Charleston, SC, passed away on September 18, 2019. Visitation will be held at Simplicity Services at 7475 Peppermill Parkway, N. Charleston, SC 29418 on Monday, September 22, between 10am-11am. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Gardens at 7113 Rivers Ave, North Charleston at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to your local animal shelter. John was born in Russellville, AL on February 4th, 1946, a son of Grace A. Davis and Joseph T. Davis. John worked as an electrician for SCE&G for 36 years in both Charleston and Beaufort. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his close friends and family. John is survived by his wife, Marsha, and his children Kevin and Kimberlee. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 21, 2019