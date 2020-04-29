|
John Thomson Witsell Charleston - John Thomson Witsell, 91, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Mary Cabell Witsell, entered into eternal rest Monday, April 27, 2020. His Private Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Magnolia Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. John was born January 14, 1929 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late John T. Witsell and Helen Warley Witsell. John was a graduate of the High School of Charleston and The Citadel. John was a Veteran of the U. S. Army and retired from Westinghouse Corporation as a Senior Electronic Engineer. He was a member of St. Philips Church, Carolina Yacht Club, Saint Cecilia Society, Life member of the American Council Bridge League, former member of the Gibson Island Club of Maryland and served a term on the Board of Governors and former president of the Gibson Island Golf Club. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Witsell of Charleston, SC; niece, Mary Randolph Cabell Prum of Cambridge, MA; three nephews, John Witsell Cabell of Fernandina Beach, FL; Nathaniel Wilson Cabell Jr. of Charleston, SC; and Thomas Leigh Cabell of Charleston, SC. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Witsell Cabell, her husband Nathaniel Wilson Cabell, and niece, Helen Claiborne Parker. Memorials may be made to St. Philips Church, 51 State Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 30, 2020