|
|
John Walton Shealey Charleston - John Walton Shealey, 97, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of the late Vera Carroll Shealey entered into eternal rest Friday, January 31, 2020. The family will assemble at Ashley River Baptist Church Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. where they will begin receiving friends in the Church Sanctuary from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Funeral services will be conducted in Ashley River Baptist Church Tuesday at 12:00 noon and burial following will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. John was born on December 29, 1922 in Norman Park, Georgia, son of the late Daniel Wesley Shealey and Reba Mae Davis Shealey. As a young boy and one of 12 siblings, his family and their timber business moved to Monticello, Florida receiving primary education in Perry and Aucilla and graduating from Monticello High School. In 1941, John came to Charleston, SC where he accepted an apprenticeship with the Charleston Naval Shipyard. His employment was interrupted in August, 1943 by World War II and subsequently joined the U. S. Marines. After serving in Hawaii and China until the war's end, he was discharged from the Marine Corps in July, 1946 with the rank of Technical Sergeant. He resumed his held position at the Shipyard and continued employment until his retirement in 1981. John briefly served in the National Guard as a Sergeant Major from March, 1947 until March, 1948. Following his retirement from the Shipyard, John remained active in caring for his home and other properties in the Charleston area. In September, 1947, John married Vera Myrtis Carroll of Ravenel, SC after five years of courtship and remained united 65 years until his wife entered her eternal rest in January, 2013. The Lord blessed them with two sons, John Randall and Walton Dwayne. After Vera's passing, John found great contentment as a member of the Lowcountry Senior Center on James Island where friends provided much-appreciated social interaction. John's spiritual life was exemplified through the years by serving as Chairman of Deacons at the First Baptist Church of Charleston, Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Deacons at Citadel Square Baptist Church of Charleston, and Deacon at Ashley River Baptist Church of Charleston. He was faithful many years in visitation ministry, assisted church planting in Romania, and enjoyed singing in the Ashley River Baptist Church Senior Choir ministering with his harmonica during their trips to nursing homes and other churches. His civic contribution as a Trustee of the Charleston County Library Board spanned the years of 1983 to 1992. During that time, four satellite branches were built, and land was procured for the Main Library on Calhoun St. in downtown Charleston. John's cheerful and energetic attitude in retirement found a rewarding place of service in being a regular volunteer at Roper Hospital from 2002 until 2014. Survived by his sons, J. Randall Shealey and W. Dwayne Shealey, grandson, Samuel Shealey, all of Charleston, SC and sister, Jean Reeves, of Tallahassee, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lowcountry Senior Center would be greatly appreciated, 865 Riverland Dr., Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 2, 2020