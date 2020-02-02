Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ashley River Baptist Church
1101 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Ashley River Baptist Church
1101 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC
John Walton Shealey


1922 - 2020
John Walton Shealey Charleston - The family of John Walton Shealey will assemble at Ashley River Baptist Church Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. where they will begin receiving friends in the Church Sanctuary from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Funeral services will be conducted in Ashley River Baptist Church Tuesday at 12:00 noon and burial following will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lowcountry Senior Center would be greatly appreciated, 865 Riverland Dr., Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2020
